FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Face Trail Blazers On March 10

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 10. Ball's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ball totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 111-99 loss to the Suns on March 8. Ball leads his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 118.0 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LaMelo Ball

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News