LaMelo Ball And Hornets Face Suns On March 8

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 8. Ball's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Ball recorded 21 points and five assists in a 128-120 loss to the Heat. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

