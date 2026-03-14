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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Spurs On March 14

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 14. Ball's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ball tallied 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 19.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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