LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Spurs On March 14

Ball tallied 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 19.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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