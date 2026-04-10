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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Pistons On April 10

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 10. Ball's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ball tallied 36 points and six assists in his most recent game, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 20.0 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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