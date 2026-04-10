LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Pistons On April 10

Ball tallied 36 points and six assists in his most recent game, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 20.0 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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