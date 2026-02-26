FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Pacers On Feb. 26

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Ball's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 131-99 win over the Bulls on Feb. 24, Ball put up 16 points and seven assists. Ball leads his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 19.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pacers are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

