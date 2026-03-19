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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Magic On March 19

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 19. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, Ball tallied 30 points, six rebounds and 13 assists. Ball leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 19.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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