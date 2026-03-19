LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Magic On March 19

In his most recent game, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, Ball tallied 30 points, six rebounds and 13 assists. Ball leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 19.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.2 points per contest.

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