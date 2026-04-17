LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Magic In Play-In Game
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Ball's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 127-126 win over the Heat on April 14, Ball totaled 30 points and 10 assists. Ball averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.