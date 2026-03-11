FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Kings On March 11

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Ball recorded 14 points and four assists in a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are giving up 120.9 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

