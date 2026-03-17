LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Heat On March 17

Last time out on March 14, Ball put up 17 points and three steals in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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