LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Heat In Play-In Game

Ball tallied 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Ball averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat are conceding 118.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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