LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Heat In Play-In Game
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Ball's points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ball tallied 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Ball averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Heat are conceding 118.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.