LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 21

Last time out on March 19, Ball posted 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 130-111 win over the Magic. Ball is tops on his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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