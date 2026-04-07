LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Celtics On April 7

Ball tallied 35 points and eight assists in his last appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per game.

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