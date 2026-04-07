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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Celtics On April 7

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ball tallied 35 points and eight assists in his last appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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