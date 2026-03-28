LaMelo Ball And Hornets Face 76ers On March 28
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 28. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 26, Ball posted 22 points and six assists in a 114-103 win over the Knicks. Ball paces his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The 76ers are surrendering 116.5 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.