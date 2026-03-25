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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Play Trail Blazers On March 25

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. Kuzma's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Kuzma put up 20 points in his last game, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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