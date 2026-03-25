Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Play Trail Blazers On March 25

Kuzma put up 20 points in his last game, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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