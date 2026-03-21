Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Suns On March 21

In his last game, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19, Kuzma totaled 11 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per contest.

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