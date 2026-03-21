Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Suns On March 21
Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 21. Kuzma's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19, Kuzma totaled 11 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.