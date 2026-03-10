Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Play Suns On March 10
Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Kuzma's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 7, Kuzma posted 18 points and five assists in a 113-99 win over the Jazz. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Suns are conceding 111 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.