FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Play Suns On March 10

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Kuzma's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Kuzma posted 18 points and five assists in a 113-99 win over the Jazz. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are conceding 111 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News