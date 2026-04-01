Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Rockets On April 1

In his most recent action, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31, Kuzma had 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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