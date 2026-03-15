Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Pacers On March 15

In his most recent game, a 122-99 loss to the Hawks on March 14, Kuzma had 11 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per game.

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