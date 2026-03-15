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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Pacers On March 15

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 15. Kuzma's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-99 loss to the Hawks on March 14, Kuzma had 11 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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