FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Jazz On March 7

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7. Kuzma's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 131-113 loss to the Hawks on March 4, Kuzma had 16 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News