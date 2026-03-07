Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Jazz On March 7

In his last action, a 131-113 loss to the Hawks on March 4, Kuzma had 16 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.