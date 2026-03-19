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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, March 19. Kuzma's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Kuzma had three points. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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