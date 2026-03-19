Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

In his most recent game, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Kuzma had three points. Kuzma is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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