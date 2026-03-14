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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Square Off Against Hawks On March 14

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 14. Kuzma's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kuzma totaled five points and two steals in his last game, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12. Kuzma is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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