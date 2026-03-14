Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Square Off Against Hawks On March 14

Kuzma totaled five points and two steals in his last game, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12. Kuzma is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per game.

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