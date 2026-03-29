Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Clippers On March 29
Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, March 29. Kuzma's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last game, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21, Kuzma totaled 20 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 112.5 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.