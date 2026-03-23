Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Play Clippers On March 23

In his last action, a 108-105 win over the Suns on March 21, Kuzma had 20 points. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 113 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.