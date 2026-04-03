Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Celtics On April 3

Kuzma totaled 20 points, six rebounds and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

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