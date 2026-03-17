Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 17

In his last appearance, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15, Kuzma had eight points, eight assists and two steals. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

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