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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 17

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 17. Kuzma's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15, Kuzma had eight points, eight assists and two steals. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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