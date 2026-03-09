Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On Warriors On March 9

In his last game, a 113-99 loss to the Bucks on March 7, Filipowski put up 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Filipowski paces his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Warriors are allowing 113.9 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.