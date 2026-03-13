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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On Trail Blazers On March 13

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 13. Filipowski's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11, Filipowski totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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