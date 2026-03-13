Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On Trail Blazers On March 13

In his most recent action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11, Filipowski totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per contest.

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