Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On Thunder On April 5

Filipowski tallied 17 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 107.5 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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