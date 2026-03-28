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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Suns On March 28

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 28. Filipowski's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Filipowski put up 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 135-129 loss to the Nuggets on March 27. Filipowski is tops on his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.7 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Filipowski

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