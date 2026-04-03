Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Rockets On April 3
Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Houston Rockets on Friday, April 3. Filipowski's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 1, Filipowski recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 130-117 loss to the Nuggets. Filipowski paces his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Opponents are averaging 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.