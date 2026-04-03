Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Rockets On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Filipowski recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 130-117 loss to the Nuggets. Filipowski paces his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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