Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Raptors On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Filipowski recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 126-116 loss to the 76ers. Filipowski is tops on his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.6 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.1 points per contest.

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