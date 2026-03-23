Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Raptors On March 23
Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Toronto Raptors on Monday, March 23. Filipowski's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, Filipowski recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 126-116 loss to the 76ers. Filipowski is tops on his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.6 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.