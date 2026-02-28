FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On Pelicans On Feb. 28

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Feb. 28. Filipowski's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Filipowski recorded 13 points and six rebounds in a 129-118 loss to the Pelicans. Filipowski is averaging 10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 120.3 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kyle Filipowski

NBARecent NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

