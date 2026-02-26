FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Square Off Against Pelicans On Feb. 26

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Feb. 26. Filipowski's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 23, Filipowski recorded 13 points, four assists and five steals in a 125-105 loss to the Rockets. Filipowski is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.4 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Filipowski

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News