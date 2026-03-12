Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Knicks On March 11

Last time out on March 9, Filipowski posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 119-116 win over the Warriors. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.