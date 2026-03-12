FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Knicks On March 11

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. Filipowski's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Filipowski posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 119-116 win over the Warriors. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Filipowski

