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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Cavaliers On March 30

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 30. Filipowski's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Filipowski put up 26 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 134-109 loss to the Suns on March 28. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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