Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Cavaliers On March 30

Filipowski put up 26 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 134-109 loss to the Suns on March 28. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.2 points per game.

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