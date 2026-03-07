FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Square Off Against Bucks On March 7

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 7. Filipowski's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 5, Filipowski put up 20 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 122-112 win over the Wizards. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bucks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Kyle Filipowski

