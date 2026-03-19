Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Play Bucks On March 19

Filipowski had seven points and four assists in his most recent action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.2 points per game.

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