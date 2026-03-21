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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On 76ers On March 21

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 21. Filipowski's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 128-96 win over the Bucks on March 19, Filipowski had 16 points and eight rebounds. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.6 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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