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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Wizards On March 16

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 16. Porzingis' points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Porzingis put up 20 points and two steals in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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