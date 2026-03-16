Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Wizards On March 16

In his last game on March 13, Porzingis put up 20 points and two steals in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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