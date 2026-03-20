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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Pistons On March 20

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 20. Porzingis' points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Porzingis posted 11 points, two steals and two blocks in a 120-99 loss to the Celtics. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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