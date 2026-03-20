Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Pistons On March 20

Last time out on March 18, Porzingis posted 11 points, two steals and two blocks in a 120-99 loss to the Celtics. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.7 points per contest.

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