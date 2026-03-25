Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25

Porzingis put up 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23. Porzingis is averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

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