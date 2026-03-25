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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 25. Porzingis' points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Porzingis put up 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23. Porzingis is averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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