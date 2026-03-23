Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Take On Mavericks On March 23

In his last action, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20, Porzingis totaled five points and two blocks. Porzingis is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.7 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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