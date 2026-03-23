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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Take On Mavericks On March 23

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 23. Porzingis' points prop was 17.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20, Porzingis totaled five points and two blocks. Porzingis is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.7 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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