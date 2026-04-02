Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Face Cavaliers On April 2

In his most recent action, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Porzingis put up 23 points. Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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