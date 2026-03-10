FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Square Off Against Bulls On March 10

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. Porzingis' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Porzingis tallied nine points and five assists in his last game, a 104-97 loss to the Thunder on March 7. Porzingis is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 119.8 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kristaps Porzingis

