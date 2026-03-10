Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Square Off Against Bulls On March 10

Porzingis tallied nine points and five assists in his last game, a 104-97 loss to the Thunder on March 7. Porzingis is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 119.8 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

