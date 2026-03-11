Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Timberwolves On March 11
Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Dunn's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Dunn totaled five points, seven rebounds and three steals in his last action, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9. Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
