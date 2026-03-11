FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Timberwolves On March 11

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Dunn's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dunn totaled five points, seven rebounds and three steals in his last action, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9. Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Dunn

