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Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Spurs On March 16

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 16. Dunn's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Dunn recorded five points, six rebounds and four steals in a 118-109 loss to the Kings. Dunn is tops on his squad in assists with 3.7 per game, and averages 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs are conceding 111.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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