Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Spurs On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Dunn recorded five points, six rebounds and four steals in a 118-109 loss to the Kings. Dunn is tops on his squad in assists with 3.7 per game, and averages 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs are conceding 111.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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