Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 19
Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. Dunn's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18, Dunn tallied six points. Dunn is tops on his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
The Pelicans are giving up 119.6 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.