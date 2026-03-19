Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 19

In his most recent action, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18, Dunn tallied six points. Dunn is tops on his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are giving up 119.6 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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