Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 18
Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. Dunn's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16, Dunn put up nine points. Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.