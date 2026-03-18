Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 18

In his most recent game, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16, Dunn put up nine points. Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.7 points per game.

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