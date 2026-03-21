Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Mavericks On March 21

Dunn totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. Dunn paces his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 118.5 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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