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Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Mavericks On March 21

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 21. Dunn's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Dunn totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. Dunn paces his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 118.5 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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