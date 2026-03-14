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Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On March 14

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 14. Dunn's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Dunn had eight points, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13. Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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