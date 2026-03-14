Kris Dunn And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On March 14

Dunn had eight points, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13. Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.9 points per contest.

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